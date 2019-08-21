Airbnb should be legally on the hook for illegal rental listings, Hawaii rep says

The tech industry’s favorite law is facing another attack on Capitol Hill, this time from a congressman looking to curb errant rental listings on Airbnb. In an unsurprising twist, the lawmaker also has ties to the hotel industry.

Representative Ed Case, a so-called Blue Dog Democrat who represents Hawaii’s 1st district, told the House Committee on Energy and Commerce last month that Congress should look more closely at how the liability shield famously enshrined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is being exploited by large home-sharing platforms. Case cites data estimating that one out of every 24 housing units in Hawaii was a short-term rental in 2017, with entire residential neighborhoods having effectively been transformed into the “functional equivalent of hotel zones,” thanks to the mass scale of home sharing enabled by companies like Airbnb and HomeAway.

“There should be a way to compel short-term rental platforms to remove these illegal units from their inventory, and yet CDA 230 serves as a roadblock in that effort,” Case said in written testimony to the committee on July 25.

Case goes on to ask that the committee “formally examine this and other abuses of CDA 230.” According to a “dear colleague” letter obtained by Fast Company, he’s also seeking cosponsors for legislation called the Protecting Local Authority and Neighborhoods, or PLAN Act, which would amend Section 230 to make it clear that it doesn’t shield platforms that facilitate illegal rental bookings.

His plan is surely not going to go over well with tech advocates who have long championed Section 230 as the lifeblood of all that we cherish about the internet. Passed in 1996, the landmark law shields online platforms from liability for most content posted by third parties. It’s one of the reasons why, for instance, Twitter isn’t on the hook for every libelous tweet that makes it onto its platform, and it’s often credited for providing the legal certainty that has allowed the modern internet to flourish.

The law has been the focus of some debate in recent years as tech platforms have grown in power and influence. It’s also become a favorite punching bag of Republicans like Ted Cruz, who have falsely implied that Section 230 requires tech platforms to be politically neutral when considering what content to remove. On the contrary: The law actually provides a framework that lets online platforms moderate content without fear of being treated as publishers.

While attacks from aggrieved conservatives may be the Section 230 complaint du jour, less common is an argument like the one Case is making. In suggesting that Section 230 could be amended to specifically address illegal home rentals, the Hawaii lawmaker sees a legal precedent in FOSTA, a recently passed amendment to Section 230 that allows enforcement against online providers that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking.