How to make your Mondays more productive

Despite their much-maligned reputation, Mondays aren’t so bad after all. In fact, a new survey from staffing firm Accountemps found that nearly 30% of workers say it’s their most productive day of the workweek .

Whether you’re rolling into the office excited for a new week or dragging a bit from a busy weekend, there are ways you can get more done next Monday—and during those that follow.

Start on Friday—or Sunday

If you walk into the beginning of your workweek with a plan, you’re much more likely to get things done, says productivity coach Frank Buck, author of Get Organized! Time Management for School Leaders. Take some time at the end of the day on Friday to organize your work space and create a prioritized task list for Monday morning. For some, doing this on Sunday evening works well, too.

“Monday is sort of like a mini first day of school,” he says. The reason the first day of school typically goes well is that you’ve prepared for it in advance. Give yourself a framework for Mondays to stay on track and get things done.

Treat Monday like January 1

For resolution-setters, January 1 is a day of action and intention. Channel the same energy into next Monday, says productivity expert Melissa Gratias, PhD. Prepare for the day, packing or planning healthy meals and time to exercise. Think about the goals you want to accomplish during the day and use the momentum of a “new beginning” to help realize them.

“We humans are very oriented toward changes in the calendar. Although calendars are pretty arbitrary from an astronomical standpoint, we attach meaning to beginnings,” Gratias says. “If we can view Monday with that same degree of excitement and opportunity, then we can start the week off right.”

Protect your best time of day

The most productive people understand their best time of day—those times when their energy peaks and they feel most alert and ready to tackle important tasks, says productivity and time management expert Julie Morgenstern, author of Time Management from the Inside Out.