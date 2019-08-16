Why we don’t want you and your Android green bubbles in our iMessage chat

Analyst Ben Bajarin recently talked to a teenage boy at his daughters’ school who had defected from an Android phone to iPhone because of “iMessage Lock-in.” The boy said he was tired of being shut out of iMessage group chats because messages from his Android phone were showing up as green bubbles and his iPhone-using pals, whose messages appear in blue bubbles, didn’t like it.

Bajarin has teenage daughters, and he’s involved in their school, so he’s positioned to know. “Kids will have a group chat just for that class with their friends to talk about homework, projects, etc.,” he tweeted. “Specifically, he was being left out of group chats because he was on Android and turned the thread green.”

When I asked him why he made the jump, he sounded a bit remorse. It all came down to being left out of group chats. His quote verbatim, "we would start a new group chat, and the group would realize I was the reason it was green, and they would start another group chat without me — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) August 15, 2019

The notion that iPhone lovers turn up their nose when they see green bubbles has been around for a long time: Here, for instance, is Techdirt’s Mike Masnick talking about it way back in 2015. But the ongoing power of iMessage as a way for Apple to lock users into its platform remains remarkable. (Bajarin’s tweet on the subject drew crowds of commenters and more than 2.3 million impressions.) Android users may feel shunned from conversations. And group chatters with iPhones may feel wed to their Apple devices, fearing they too might be looked down upon if they became an Android green bubble.

But it’s more than that. As one thread commenter explained, a green-bubble participant in a chat otherwise made up of iPhone users dumbs down the experience for everyone else:

The thing is, green chats are super fricken annoying since you can’t remove people, you can’t leave the chat, and a bunch of things don’t work the same or as well (images, videos, liking messages etc.) — Ezekiel (@superezfe) August 16, 2019

There’s a technical explanation for this. Android’s messaging app uses plain old SMS (Short Message Service), the venerable standard for text messages that get transmitted over a phone’s cellular connection. Apple’s Messages app is compatible with SMS (and identifies SMS messages with the dreaded green bubble), but it’s really built around Apple’s proprietary iMessage protocol, which runs over an internet connection. That allows for a lot more functionality.