Disturbing report documents sexual harassment at Levi’s and Lee factory

A new report from the Washington-based workers rights organization Workers Rights Consortium says that women working in an African factory that makes jeans for Levi’s, Lee, and The Children’s Place experience sexual harassment and gender-based violence. Some were coerced into having sex with supervisors to keep their jobs, the report says. The factory in question was in Lesotho, a poor country adjacent to South Africa. It was owned by Taiwan-based company called Nien Hsing Textile, which has factories in Mexico, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

None of these brands have severed their relationship with the factory, based on this report. But they say they will now bring outside oversight and enforcement to the more than 10,000 people working across five Lesotho factories. The American apparel companies are funding a two-year program, in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development, that establishes an independent investigative group where workers can raise concern.

According to the Associated Press, Levi’s, The Children’s Place, and Kontoor Brands, maker of Wrangler and Lee jeans, said in a joint statement they want all workers, especially women, to feel “safe, valued and empowered.” Levi’s VP of Sustainability Michael Kobori told the AP that it sent a statement to Nien Hsing saying, “that this would not be tolerated and required them to develop a corrective action plan.” A spokesperson for The Children’s Place said it informed the Taiwanese company that their ongoing relationship “depends on effectuating significant and sustained changes.”

The Workers Rights Consortium report describes many forms of sexual abuse that came to light from dozens of interviews. Managers–both foreign and local–allegedly forced female workers into sexual relationships in exchange for job security or promotions. There was also a pervasive culture of sexual harassment, including inappropriate touching and crude comments. Sometimes, the abuse even came from male colleagues, not just supervisors.

We have reached out to these brands to ask for further comment and will update this story as they respond.