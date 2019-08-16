Drop that Tyson’s chicken patty! It might be contaminated with a ‘mechanical gasket’

Tyson Foods is issuing yet another recall . In a press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken patty products may be contaminated with a “foreign material.” When we reached out to Tyson for clarification, a spokesperson said the objects found in the patties were pieces from a “mechanical seal or gasket.”

The USDA issued the recall after consumers complained about patties sold under a brand called “Weaver.” The patties in question come in 26-ounce resealable bags. The contaminated bags were produced on January 31, 2019 (which means that many consumers may have eaten the products without realizing they were contaminated). The USDA says bags targeted in the recall include the plant number P-13456 printed on the back of the bag and have a “use by” date of January 31, 2020.

If you happened to buy patties affected by the recall, you should toss them out or return them to the retailer where they were purchased, the USDA says. And if you feel like you might be getting sick from a patty, you should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

This is the second Tyson recall this summer. In June, it recalled more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters after consumers found hard plastic in their food.