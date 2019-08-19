Don’t wait for a life-changing event to change jobs

Chances are, you know several people who hate their jobs. In fact, you might be one of those people. And, while it’s possible that some people have always disliked their jobs, it is likely that the opportunity seemed more appealing at the start. It came along with regular hours and a steady paycheck, new responsibilities, and perhaps even some exciting opportunities for growth.

But slowly, things changed. It might have been an erosion of morale, or a downturn that created stress, or a bad boss. Whatever it is, the exciting opportunity has now become just a job, and that job may have felt more like a chore for a long time.

If this situation sounds familiar, you may wonder why you’re still at a job that isn’t very fulfilling. There may be several reasons why you haven’t started looking for something more exciting. One is that the job probably got worse slowly over time, so there was no particular day when it felt like it got so much worse that it warranted a job search.

Relatedly, if your job got worse slowly, then you might not really be aware exactly how much worse it is. On top of that, looking for a job creates uncertainty, which is unpleasant, and so staying in a suboptimal job is the lesser of two evils.

In this context, it should not be surprising that many people don’t get the energy to consider a career change until some kind of tragedy strikes. In my book, Bring Your Brain to Work, I relay the stories of two people—one who did not consider a career change until after suffering a serious illness and a second who was recovering from an injury when he finally decided to change jobs.

This is a common experience for many. Tragedies change people’s perspective on work, because they remind people of their own mortality. The uncertainty of making a career switch seems significant when compared to another day or week at an unpleasant job. But, when you or a loved one is sick or injured, then you consider the regret you would experience looking back on your career and realizing that it was unfulfilling.

You do not need to wait for a dire situation to give yourself permission to think about changing jobs or even switching careers. Instead, there are two strategies you can use if you find yourself dissatisfied with your work.