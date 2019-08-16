Why we need better, bigger data to help combat food waste

As we struggle to address climate change and its threat to our food security, many solutions seem daunting and politically divisive. Food waste is one area where there are relatively painless ways to have a serious impact. We don’t need to consume less, tightening our belts or giving up our favorite foods, if we can consume smarter by using technology and data to make our food system more efficient. From apps where consumers can buy “ugly produce” to data systems that help grocers avoid overordering meat, machine learning, big data, online marketplaces, and other promising technologies offer a path to significantly reduce food waste.

One of the easiest targets for change is the grocery store. An estimated 10% of produce is rejected because it doesn’t meet retailers’ quality standards, though often there’s nothing wrong with these items beyond the fact that they don’t look pleasing. Some of them end up canned, juiced, or otherwise processed (think of the modern baby carrot, whittled down from regular size carrots that aren’t quite up to snuff). Until now, however, there weren’t many options for selling “ugly produce” to those consumers who might not mind a bruised apple or asymmetrical mushroom.

Imperfect Produce, Hungry Harvest, and other online marketplaces have recently cropped up to fill this gap. By lowering transaction costs, technology facilitates the creation of virtual marketplaces for lower-quality food. Big data makes it feasible to gather up unwanted products from a variety of sources and get them to the scattered consumers willing to buy them. These marketplaces allow for what economists call price discrimination, where sellers offer the same product for different prices to different groups of buyers.

In a study a colleague and I published last year, we found that online marketplaces offer a promising solution for preventing food waste. Imperfect Produce says it has rescued 40 million pounds of food since launching 2015, saving 1.2 billion gallons of water and 110 million pounds of carbon emissions. Companies are also bringing the model to other parts of the supply chain: Full Harvest sells subpar produce to food and beverage companies, while Food Cowboy diverts unwanted food from wholesalers to food banks and other charities.

In addition to creating new marketplaces, technology can improve how existing retailers manage their inventory. Customer loyalty is critical for grocery stores, and it’s earned by making sure shoppers always find what they want in stock. This leads retailers to overorder. When you see all that glistening meat and seafood left in the case at the end of the day and wonder where it’s headed, the answer may well be the trash.

Over the past decade, big data has revolutionized how stores track their inventory. Grocers now know the whereabouts of every piece of food in their store, exactly when it comes in and goes out the door, and often who it goes with, as tracked by shopper loyalty programs. Combine this data with machine learning algorithms and you can create a better system for matching supply to consumer demand fluctuations, ensuring customers get precisely what they want without the need for excess inventory.