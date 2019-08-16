Streaming service BroadwayHD gets Janis Joplin fever for Woodstock’s 50th

Okay, so Woodstock 50 didn’t work out as planned , but that doesn’t mean Janis Joplin fans will be left hanging this weekend when the famous concert celebrates its big anniversary.

Streaming service BroadwayHD is going full-on Joplin with a special tribute to the rock singer’s legendary Woodstock performance. Earlier this year, the theater-centric service debuted A Night With Janis Joplin, a bio-musical starring Tony-nominated actress Mary Bridget Davies. Today, in honor of Woodstock’s 50th, BroadwayHD will launch a special playlist featuring Davies (in character) performing Joplin’s original set list from the 1969 concert. The service will also a host a Facebook Live event at 3 p.m. ET today (Friday, August 16), during which Davies will answer questions from fans.

The full set list will be available to BroadwayHD subscribers, but the company says nonsubscribers can sample three of the songs, including Joplin’s perennial classic “A Piece of My Heart.”

It’s a smart move for BroadwayHD, which positions itself as a kind of Netflix for theater geeks but could probably convince more people to pay the $9/month subscription fee if it figured out ways to broaden its appeal without betraying that concept. Woodstock seems as good a tie-in as any. It’s no Sweeney Todd, but there’s plenty of hair.