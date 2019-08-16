Apple will almost certainly unveil the iPhone 11 on September 10

If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting for the unveiling of the next iPhone, good news: You don’t have long to go. Apple will almost certainly unveil its next flagship smartphone on Tuesday, September 10.

The September time frame was always a given, as was the fact that the iPhone 11 unveiling would happen in the first half of the month—that’s just how things have played out with iPhone launches for the last several years. But thanks to the latest iOS 13 beta build, we now know the expected unveiling date is set for the 10th. Why? Mac site iHelpBR found a screenshot in the latest beta of iOS 13 that was named “HoldForRelease.” That screenshot shows the iPhone’s home screen, and on it the Calendar app icon reads “Tuesday 10″–as in Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

While this isn’t explicit confirmation of the iPhone 11’s unveiling—well, who are we kidding? It’s confirmation of the iPhone 11’s unveiling date. Within the next two weeks (probably during the week of August 26-30), Apple will confirm this date when it sends out press invites. Apple always likes to get its iPhone event press invites out before Labor Day, which is September 2 this year. Doing so allows publications enough time to arrange travel plans for their journalists.

So on September 10, expect to see the iPhone 11 (which will replace the iPhone XR), as well as the iPhone 11 Pro (the iPhone XS replacement) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (the iPhone XR Max replacement). Oh, and since we know pretty much for sure that September 10 is the date of the next iPhone unveiling, that gives us an idea of other key Apple dates in September: