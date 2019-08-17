It’s tempting to compare HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘Succession,’ so let’s do it

As a large swath of Americans simmered in resentment over a newly passed tax cut for billionaires, aided and abetted by untold conglomerates and conservative media, here comes a comedy (?!) about an Americanized version of the Murdoch family. Hardy f*cking har har.

The show’s saving grace, however, is that it isn’t celebrating the all-powerful Roy family, so much as shrinking them down to human-size and putting their sociopathy on full display. Seeing this nest of vipers try to sink their fangs in as many necks as possible—especially each other’s—provided the kind of humor that might be mined from current headlines were they not actually affecting us in any way but rather the population of Earth 2. It wasn’t a catharsis, and it didn’t need to be. It was brutalist, pitch black, highly quotable TV about a family of human monsters who take turns being the least monstrous. ‘Nuff said.

Cut to late-summer 2019, though, and just as Succession’s second season hits the market, HBO is rolling out another series about a dysfunctional family of elite hustlers. But while the Roy family is comprised of masters of the universe, The Righteous Gemstones heed a higher calling in service to the lord above. (They’re a family of evangelicals.) Considering that these two shows air back to back on Sunday nights—Gemstones premieres on Sunday, August 18—the network clearly considers them either complementary or different enough not to invite much comparison. After watching several episodes of each show’s current season, I can confirm that they are markedly different twists on the modern antihero genre.

The Righteous Gemstones is the latest fruit borne from the long-running partnership between HBO and Danny McBride. Unlike their previous shows together, Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals, McBride is the sole creator of Gemstones. (His collaborators on the other series, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, are still on board as producers, though, and direct some of the episodes.) The new series retains the same kind of morally fluid characters and blunt, uncompromising humor that has become McBride’s trademark and stretched it out into a sprawling family saga. Ironically, going it alone has made McBride more generous with spreading the story around far beyond his own character.

McBride plays Jesse Gemstone, the eldest sire in a family of megachurch preachers, presided over by widower Eli Gemstone (John Goodman, packing a lot of gravitas.) Workaholics alum Adam Devine impressively blends into the tone of the show as youngest brother, Kelvin, a hot-shit youth minister. The main cast is rounded out by two Vice Principals players: Walton Goggins as Eli’s slippery brother-in-law, fellow preacher Baby Billy, and Edi Patterson as Eli’s daughter, Judy, who has a serious case of middle-child syndrome. (“Daddy, slap me, too,” she says after Eli slaps her brothers while breaking up a fight. “I’m a Gemstone, too, so slap me in the face.”) The show finds the family at the peak of its Joel Osteen-esque success, residing in neighboring McMansions within one large compound, when McBride’s character is blackmailed over some decidedly un-church-like behavior.

What The Righteous Gemstones most prominently has in common with Succession, beyond the surface similarity of powerful patriarchs in decline who did a number on their kids, is that none of these folks are especially good people. They’re all inveterate liars, and they’re often mean and ugly to one another. Eli Gemstone is introduced attempting to usurp the parishioners of four local pastors, by expanding into their territory with a shiny new church, in a mall of all places. It’s the kind of shrewd, take-no-prisoners maneuver that Succession papa Logan Roy, a seasoned corporate raider, might respect.