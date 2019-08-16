Supreme Court set to hear first 2nd Amendment case in a decade: Here’s what’s at stake

A gun rights case is on the U.S. Supreme Court’s docket for this fall, and it’ll be the first in almost a decade on the topic of the Second Amendment. More specifically, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. The City of New York will address the transportation of firearms in New York City, a case that could ultimately have implications for the rest of the country.

The 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller was perhaps the most significant gun rights case in modern American history, but it left some major gaps. In that landmark case, the court ruled that the core of the Second Amendment was the individual’s right to keep guns at home for self-defense. A 2010 case addressed one of the holes of the vague ruling, and nine years later, the New York case will address another: the transportation of arms.

What’s the case about?

New York State, and specifically New York City, has some of the strictest gun restrictions in the country. Those possessing mandatory gun licenses may only keep their guns at home or inside one of the city’s few shooting ranges. When they’re transported from one to the other, guns must be unloaded and locked in a container.

An NYPD regulation stated that residents are not permitted to transport their guns out of city boundaries—to shooting ranges outside of the city limits, or to second homes, for example. Taking issue with the constitutionality of the restriction, the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association filed a lawsuit, which has now escalated to the highest court in the land.

What’s different this time?

The last time the Supreme Court heard a Second Amendment case was in 2010, which predates a barrage of mass shootings, including in Aurora, Colorado; Newtown, Connecticut; Orlando; Las Vegas; Parkland, Florida; Pittsburgh; and most recently, El Paso and Dayton. It was before the founding of various gun safety advocacy groups, including Everytown and March For Our Lives, the student-led group created by Parkland survivors.

March For Our Lives this week filed an amicus brief for the New York case. (Amicus briefs, common at the Supreme Court level, are briefs filed by parties not involved in the lawsuit, but who may have interest in the issue.) MFOL’s brief, filed pro bono by law firm Hogan Lovells, argues that the past Heller ruling does not eliminate the rights of Americans “to devise solutions to social problems that suit local needs and values.” It details nine cases of real-world gun violence, from Parkland to South Central Los Angeles.

“The point of our brief is that it’s bringing home the real-world impact of gun violence on the young people whose stories we’re telling,” said Ira Feinberg, a partner at the firm, “and that’s a perspective that we wanted to make sure the court has.”