Why you react the way you do in a crisis, according to a former Navy psychologist

But while this may be true in some situations, that’s not necessarily a typical reaction to danger. As science journalist Zaria Gorvett wrote for the BBC in 2017, most people are actually slow to move or do anything when they’re in high-stakes circumstances. “The reality is the most natural human response in the face of danger is to simply do nothing,” writes Gorvett.

Of course, there are also some people who seem to be able to remain calm and collected in the most dangerous situations. Rather than freezing, they act quickly and decisively.

So why is it that some people seem to cope better in critical situations, while others become paralyzed and end up putting themselves in greater danger? Fast Company caught up with Russell Shilling, chief scientific officer for the American Psychology Association and a former Navy aerospace experimental psychologist, to find out why.

Your brain on fear

According to Shilling, people’s reactions to danger depend a lot on how they’re wired, what they’ve learned in the past, their exposure to stress, and their preconceived notions of what constitutes danger. “If you’re primed to be afraid of flying, you’re more likely to have a strong reaction to things going on in an airplane, such as turbulence,” Shilling says. However, you might not have the same response in other circumstances, he says. For example, you’ll probably react differently if you’re in a fire.

When people freeze, Shilling says, they’re experiencing a fight or flight response. “You’re trying to find a plan on how to react,” but cognition becomes difficult because your limbic systems aren’t working properly. “You basically look like you’re freezing, but your mind is trying to plan your way through it,” Shilling explains.

Some level of fear, however, can be productive in noncritical situations. When I asked Shilling whether fear manifests differently when we’re in less critical situations—for example, just before a salary negotiation, or when we’re about to speak in front of a large crowd—he says that ultimately, “on the brain level, there are a lot of similarities.” Whether you’re afraid of failing a test or seeing a mountain lion in the wild, your limbic systems work in the same way when you’re experiencing a fight or flight reaction. The difference, Shilling says, is the intensity of the reaction. (Shilling acknowledges that psychologists do have disagreements on this point.)