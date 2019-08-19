5 Google Maps tricks to make your travels more efficient, fast, and fun

For many of us, Google Maps is an indispensable tool—but not one whose advanced features we spend that much time exploring. While it’s a solid choice for simply getting from point A to point B without much fuss, here are some helpful features and functionality that let you do a lot more than simply arrive safely.

1. Automate your ETA

Technology has a quick and dependable answer to the age-old “Where are you?” question. Open Maps on your phone, and tap the little blue dot that represents your current location. From there, you’ll have the option to share your location with your contacts. You’ll also notice the option to save your parking spot location, should you routinely find yourself unable to reliably answer the not-quite-as-age-old “Dude, where’s my car?” question.

There are other options and means by which to share your location, ask for someone else’s location, share your trip progress once you’ve started navigation, and more. Check out additional info directly from the source.

2. Conquer your commute

Hell hath no fury like a commuter scorned, so it’s helpful to arm yourself with as much data as possible before you leave the house. Opening the Maps app, you’ll notice a big Commute button in the middle of the menu on the bottom. Tap it, and if you haven’t told Google how you commute yet, set that up by tapping the three buttons to the right (Android) or Menu > Settings > Commute settings (iPhone) and then specifying whether you’re going to commute by car, public transport, foot, or bike.

If you choose the public transit option, for instance, you’ll see nearby buses approaching so long as Google has access to your transit system’s real-time data. No matter how you get to work, you can also choose which times you’d like to arrive and leave, and on which days, so that Google can help you plan your route accordingly. More info here.