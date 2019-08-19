These 3 weird tricks have helped me beat work procrastination

For as long as I can remember, procrastination has always been my nemesis , my undoing, and my Achilles’ heel. From sixth-grade book reports to TV-promo-writing assignments, I’ve let the false promise “I’ll do it tomorrow” bog down and taint every creative and work-related task of my life. That is, until recently.

In the past couple of years, I’ve discovered that it pays to be prolific—quite literally. The more I write, the more I earn. I like to make the most possible. That means I can’t afford to procrastinate. Sure, there are still moments when I can’t get myself to stay seated in front of that blinking cursor. But I’ve discovered a few tricks that boost both my output and my state of mind—tricks that none of those “how to beat procrastination” articles told me. I’ve even used them all to write this piece you’re reading right now.

Here are some of the hacks that I’ve adopted to beat procrastination.

1. Commit to doing the worst job possible

You read that right. In fact, put this on a Post-it: Subpar work is the key to success.

You may have heard the advice to let yourself write a “sh*tty first draft” and to let your work start off messy and mediocre. I’ll go a step further and suggest you strive for messy and mediocre. Forget the “B-effort,” and try for an F. Go for awful.

Chances are, you’ll find it challenging to make it all that terrible. You’ll rebel against yourself and find the work coming out, well, not half bad.

If you aim for a horrendous first pass, you’ll realize that what you have to do isn’t as difficult as you think. You’ll also stop staring at a blank screen because you’re no longer rejecting what you label as “bad ideas.”