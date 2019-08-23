The brilliant UI and UX design of classic 1990s anime

UI in anime is amazing. Partially because it’s overdone, partially because it’s choreographed into the narrative, and partially because the creators detail every pixel to the fullest extent—without any business-based logic to restrain them. (And there are sound effects!) It’s UI created for the sake of feeling like UI: intuitive, effective, accessible . . . all the things that show that a user has achieved mastery of a tool. It’s beautiful.

I recently stumbled on a Tumblr blog documenting anime UI. While it was cool to see a waterfall of colorful GIFs, the content felt unsubstantiated. I wrote this post to explain a few tasty chunks of anime UI—starting with their contribution to the anime’s narrative, and then the underly UX concept.

Gundam Wing’s Zero System

The mid-1990s anime show Mobile Suit Gundam Wing features an interface called the Zero System. It suggests military maneuvers to the pilots of weaponized robots. For instance, every possible way to attack another enemy robot. Although represented physically as an orb (above), the Zero System is interfaced directly with the user’s brain. Although it presents all possible actions, it’s still the pilot’s responsibility to decide and act.

In classic anime form, the UI is used to exalt the power of keystone characters. Since the Zero System generates endless options, important characters are shown as superior for their ability to filter and decide calmly with help from the interface. Weaker characters suffer a period of insanity due to information overload.

As a technology that overlays suggestions atop reality, Zero System is a form of augmented reality, which companies from Snap and Apple to automakers and medical tech outfits are now building into their products. Its relevance to user experience design is that it displays the endless actions available—and consequently causes decision fatigue. It demonstrates that while there are power users who can can handle information overload, that the vast majority of users are easily overwhelmed.

My personal takeaway: The power user is exalted, but rare. Don’t design just for them.

Source: Gundam Wing (E24)