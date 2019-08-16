A Royal Marines vet’s tips for teams performing under pressure

Businesses are constantly looking for ways to make their teams more productive.

Having attended around 1,000 team meetings and conferences, I have heard a huge range of strategies, including tired team-building exercises, efficiency strategies, and, more recently, a range of business perks like on-site food and gyms for employees.

But there’s a simple way to improve team performance that has nothing to do with dishing out benefits or cutting costs.

According to business coach Andy Williams (who recently joined me on the Born To Speak podcast), his experience in the Royal Marines, running six marathons in the Sahara desert, and rowing the Atlantic all taught him how to build a supportive team.

Today, Andy is a business coach, and he helps clients to build teams that can overcome any obstacle—no matter how intense the pressure.

Don’t try to build perfect teams—build supportive teams, instead

During our conversation, Andy shared his experience rowing across the Atlantic Ocean from La Gomera to Antigua. During the event, 30 crews from around the world race to cross 3,000 miles of ocean, powered only by their own strength and determination.

After months of planning and training, Andy’s team of four novice rowers embarked on a 42-day journey that brought them face-to-face with 50-foot waves, blisters, seasickness, sunburn, and extreme exhaustion. There were even more obstacles along the way as equipment failed and the daggerboard (a machine that keeps the boat from drifting sideways) broke halfway through the race.