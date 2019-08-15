Langogo is an AI-powered, pocket-size translator that travels with you

In The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams wrote of what was “probably the oddest thing in the Universe,” the Babel fish: a small, yellow, leech-like fish that sits in an ear and helps you “instantly understand anything said to you in any form of language.” Since most of us don’t have access to small translating fish to stick in our ears while we travel, we have to come up with other devices. The latest addition to the panoply of translation devices is the pocket-size, AI-powered Langogo.

The handy little device translates 70 languages from Arabic to Vietnamese with Bulgarian, Malay, and 20 Spanish dialects in between. Langogo is connected to what it claims is the largest language database around and integrates 24 translation engines to ensure its translations sound as natural and accurate as possible. Simply hold the device up to the person talking and it should pick up what they are saying and translate it in about one second, cutting down the amount of time spent in awkward moments at the cash register trying to explain to the clerk that you don’t need a plastic bag, but you do need your change. Langogo works in over 72 countries without a SIM card, thanks to eSIM technology, which doesn’t require a physical card. You can just switch it on and it will automatically connect you to a local network, and then you can start asking how to say “I’m vegan” in Polish.

Because this was funded through IndieGoGo, it needed a lot of extra features to lure in potential funders and hit its fundraising goal. To that end, in your ultimate Billy Mays voice: But wait there’s more! Langogo also works as an international hot spot in 72 countries, letting six devices connect to the internet at once, a godsend for digital nomads or traveling families desperate not to go over their international data packages. Langogo also threw in a portable voice AI trip adviser named Euri that you can ask for restaurant recommendations or tourist tips or Wi-Fi hookups while on the road.

Langogo is currently available on Amazon starting at $299. That said, Google Translate is still free although not nearly as seamless and with fewer add-ons.