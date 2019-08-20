Your bad boss is having real consequences on your health

Sure your bad boss is killing your attitude and good mood, but the damage might not stop there. Studies have shown that a negative working environment can boost your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. In his book Dying for a Paycheck Jeffrey Pfeffer, professor at Stanford Graduate School, attributes 120,000 excess deaths a year to stressful U.S. workplaces.

Part of the problem could be how we deal with it. A boss often sets the tone in a workplace, and when you don’t have one you can trust, it’s easy to cope by choosing bad behaviors, says workplace psychologist Dr. Andrea Goeglein, author of Don’t Die With Vacation Time on the Books.

“Stress can show up as not caring for yourself, whether that’s eating or not eating,” she says. “Instead of taking a walk at lunchtime to blow off steam, the common reaction is to eat fried foods or have a cocktail. Unhealthy coping behaviors can put you at higher risk of disease, especially if the behaviors cause you to gain weight.”

How to know your workplace is harming you

The effects of a toxic workplace can be gradual, and you may not realize that you’re internalizing the stress. Goeglein says you should pay attention to your own behaviors and question the underlying motivation when they change.

“Maybe you’re the person who likes to walk or jog, and all of a sudden, you feel like staying in bed,” she says. “Or maybe you’re the guy who normally stays away from sugar and French fries, and now all you want are hamburgers and beer. Be self-observant, and notice when your good habits are no longer being used.”

Ways to cope

If your boss is especially toxic, it may be time to start looking for a new job. However, you can also think about ways to limit how much your environment impacts your mood. “We’ve got to remember there is no perfect environment and no perfect bosses,” says Goeglein. “No matter the situation, there is a way you can rise above it. You need to tap into your capacity within.”

Goeglein suggests focusing on your own well-being. Take care of yourself by acknowledging and using your strengths and by nurturing your own positive emotions.