3 ways managers can better support working parents

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about how the workforce at large can better champion working parents. If you don’t have kids, it can be understandably difficult to empathize with the challenges that working parents may face.

As a mom to two kids under 10, I know these challenges firsthand. I remember what it’s like to be pregnant and feel sick all day at work. I can vividly recall how it felt to return to my job after maternity leave. Not only did I have to adjust to how things had changed, but I also had to find time to pump with back-to-back calls and meetings. I also know about the feelings of frustration that come with 6 p.m. meetings—the time when I’m supposed to be headed home to have dinner with my kids.

The challenges are real at work and at home. All parents, regardless of gender, are spending increasingly more time on childcare. Yet research shows that among heterosexual couples, women still take the bulk of household responsibilities. This becomes especially apparent when they have children, so women are often forced out to look for jobs with greater flexibility.

How working parents can help companies

So why don’t more companies provide an inclusive environment for working parents? The fact is, working parents add immense value to the workplace. People who have kids can offer different perspectives when it comes to problem-solving and teamwork. They might have more empathy for customers, or prior experience tackling an issue in a certain way. Parents can also help teach prioritization, which is especially useful for team members who struggle to establish a healthy work-life balance.

We can (and should) do a better job supporting and retaining working parents, and doing so starts from the top down. Here are three things any manager or leader can do to make a difference.

1. Stop pretending that everything is perfect

Many people look up to their manager or a company leader and assume that person has it all together. What’s more, managers tend to want to shield their team away from personal problems.

But when leaders are transparent and open about the challenges they’re tackling at home or in their personal lives, others may feel encouraged to open up. Acknowledging difficulties helps people see that their career path won’t be impacted if they don’t have things in perfect order. In turn, parents will feel more comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work.