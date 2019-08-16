Lego’s message to parents: Playtime benefits you as much as your kids

Most kids in the U.S. have plenty of access to toys. What they may lack is one particularly important person to play with: their parents.

On average, 17% of kids across nine countries—Russia, Denmark, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., the U.S., China, and Saudi Arabia—report feeling like they don’t have time to play anymore. The trend is particularly pervasive in the U.S., with 22% of kids feeling like they don’t have enough time for playing, third only to China and Saudi Arabia.

And their parents are also feeling the crunch: 32% of those kids’ parents admitted they lacked time to play with their children, a problem that likely gets worse as we enter back-to-school season. But play is just as important then, because certain kinds of play are crucial for kids’ social, emotional, and cognitive development.

These findings come from a survey of roughly 13,000 parents and kids around the globe that was conduct by the Lego Foundation, Lego’s nonprofit division that supports “learning through play” as a key block in childhood development. (“More than at any other time in modern history, playtime is under threat,” reads the company’s Play Well report, where it published these findings.)

“In the United States and many other developed countries, people are running so fast that they think they need to plan every minute of what they do and that things have to be really structured,” says Sarah Bouchie, a vice president at the Lego Foundation. So the real victim is free play—those moments when parents and kids find activities that are loosely structured, a format that helps kids learn to be creative, problem-solve, and regulate their emotions.

“When we talk about learning through play, we really talk about helping children to be in the lead,” she adds. “We feel like there’s a sweet spot where if a caregiver is really paying attention to a child, then that parent can help respond to what they want to do.”

From Lego’s perspective, that can happen with young children through both brick- and non-brick-related activities. One non-brick example? Simply helping your kid plan a tea party. Plotting out who will be invited, where they will sit, and what will be served is the sort of engaging imaginative play that children thrive on. Another moment could be simply throwing a ball around in the backyard while talking with kids about their day. This is an activity that requires taking turns, being patient, and not getting frustrated if you miss.