How Melbourne revolutionized how cities can switch to renewable power

As a local government in Australia, Melbourne, has no policy control or ownership of our electricity generation assets or grid. Globally, we are seeing the lack of national and international action kick city governments into action. This is a good thing. We’re already leading, despite the obstacles. In Melbourne, where I’m the manager of urban sustainability, we’re tired of waiting for state and federal policy to move. So, we set out to find a new way for the city and other large energy users in Melbourne to take voluntary action to accelerate the removal of carbon from the grid.

This gave rise to an Australian “first”: We decided to bring together a group of local governments, cultural institutions, universities, and corporations and collectively purchase renewable energy from a newly built facility. It’s a pretty simple concept, but revolutionary for the industry. And others should try it. We called it the first-ever Melbourne Renewable Energy Project.

Here’s how and why we did it: Since renewable energy developers often face barriers in securing financing, especially in uncertain regulatory environments, we needed to give them some assurance. To secure financing, developers usually require a “bankable” long-term stream of income from an offtaker (or buyer) to underwrite the debt, known as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This is a potential obstacle everywhere around the world.

The City of Melbourne and its MREP partners, in response, realized that we could use our purchasing power and credit strength to provide sufficient certainty to enable the construction of a large-scale renewable energy project. That’s why the collective approach is so critical—and why cities elsewhere should consider the same approach.

Collaborating with 14 partners from a wide range of sectors—banks and universities, alongside local governments and state government bodies—and after locking in governance and decision-making processes, we rolled out a model never before tested in the Australian market.

But once you get the group dynamics figured out, the renewables can start rolling out. We did, and now they are. The MREP purchased 88 GWh of electricity per year from a growing wind farm in Crowlands (a three-hour drive from the city), as part of a 10-year PPA. So that you have a sense of how much energy that is, that’s enough electricity to power more than 12,000 homes in Australia.

Beginning in early 2019, the Crowlands wind farm began supplying power to town halls, bank branches, universities, and street lights across Melbourne, and all municipal infrastructure is now powered by 100% renewable energy.