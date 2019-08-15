This is the system that helps me achieve Inbox Zero every day

As a public relations professional who runs a boutique PR company for independent filmmakers and other clients, I receive a lot of emails. An average day is between 400 and 600 emails. I’m sure your inboxes are much the same—maybe worse.

At one point, I stopped opening most emails in my personal account and eventually accumulated over 20,000 unread and unfiled emails. I had to turn off the notification icon on my phone, and it felt like a digital finger wag. However, my work inbox wasn’t in better shape. I had no workflow to keep those numbers down, and my to-do list was lost in all the chaos. Not surprisingly, many of the items were incomplete.

Then, rather suddenly, the intensity of life squeezed harder, and I started dropping balls. I was living in a constant state of email triage—excusing myself from a funeral visitation to hit “reply all.” Anxiety was at an all-time high. I knew I needed to change. After reading Veronica Kirin’s Stories of Elders: What the Greatest Generation Knows about Technology that You Don’t, I realized that I needed to be more intentional and disciplined in how I use technology. The easiest place I could start was organizing my digital life and committing to hitting Inbox Zero at least once per day.

It took a lot of trial and error, but I finally found a method that works for me. Here’s a breakdown of the system that I use today.

1. Commit to a date—then move everything in your inbox to holding folders

I wasn’t able to go through 20,000+ emails in one day, and neither will you. So I gave myself one month to get my work inbox cleaned up and six months to clear out my personal inbox. To stay motivated, I set a countdown on my desktop. Then I moved everything in my inbox to new holding folders. Everything from the past two weeks went into Urgent. Everything else went into a To-File folder.

2. Commit to an email schedule

Throughout the day, I check my email about every 45 minutes, but I have specific times to clear out my inbox, so it stays at Zero. I have alarms set for 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to remind me. To address the larger holding folders, I’d work on clearing those out while listening to hold music or at night watching TV. I also used this time to unsubscribe.

3. Understand email life cycles, and automate them

Clearing out my inbox at set times isn’t enough. I needed to automate a portion of the volume and know at a glance what needs my attention. Luckily tools exist for this, but I had never bothered to learn how to use them properly or set them up. Email filters, in particular, are fantastic. But it takes a bit of work and logic to set them up correctly.