Beautycon evolves beyond makeup

“There’s a lyric of Beyoncé’s that I think about a lot,” says Moj Mahdara, Beautycon CEO and cofounder: “‘I woke up like this.’ I noticed a distinct change in mood, culture, the ‘Gram, and the attitude across the board when those five words came out. It was an anthem. It literally unlocked permission for everyone, when they wake up, to say ‘I’m flawless. I’m good as I am.'”

Touting the power and confidence of natural beauty may seem counterintuitive for the woman who has run a massive convention for the makeup and beauty industry for the last five years. But this comment, said on stage with Tina Knowles Lawson (mother of Beyoncé), speaks to the direction and evolution that Mahdara sees BeautyCon taking.

In a talk with Romanian-American eyebrow mogul Anastasia Soare, Mahdara addresses the struggle of starting a business as an immigrant and what it means to be self-made, while in conversation with recording artist French Montana, Mahdara reveals that the rapper requested to appear at Beautycon to share the importance of the women who raised him and work with him. With Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra, Mahdara explores the controversial nature of beauty pageants and why women should support other women.

These are just some of the topics Mahdara introduces to over 32,000 guests throughout the two-day event last weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where 157 brands showcase products at decked-out booths in the vast, windowless South Exhibit Hall. Since 2014, Mahdara and her team have hosted cosmetics and skincare companies that inspire guests to wait in line for free products they can stuff in tote bags. In the past five years, the swag has gotten better, and experiences beyond acquiring makeup have emerged.

More than makeup samples

“When brands first started coming here, they were only giving away sample sizes,” Mahdara explains. “It turned into selfie moments, then it turned into giving away full sizes, then it turned into people purchasing products. Now it’s a community moment where everyone’s coming to meet up with friends and family. You can spend a full day here. There’s so much to do and learn and touch.”

Yes, there are Instagrammable ball pits and cotton candy, but the space also boasts three smaller stages for discussions and demos, each with a designated theme and sponsor. The #ialso stage, decorated with minimalist wooden chairs and copious potted plants as if it were a millennial’s living room, is a nod to Beautycon’s latest initiative that aims to provide opportunities and resources to young entrepreneurs. Here, guests listen to founders and CEOs for advice about starting a company.

“When I started this business, I felt pretty educated in the realm of investments and contracts and lawyers. Through this journey, I’ve learned there is so much I don’t know. And if I don’t know, I would imagine everyone else doesn’t know,” Mahdara says as she presents the initiative. She notes that men pass trade secrets down through generations, and it’s time that women and people of color do the same.