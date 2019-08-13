Sorry, cord-cutters: The CBS-Viacom merger will make streaming pricier

In the press release announcing a merger between CBS and Viacom, one statistic looms large: Programming from the two companies makes up 22% of TV viewership in the United States, larger than any other media conglomerate.

To CBS and Viacom—which were one company before, until they split in 2005—this figure emphasizes how a combined entity can better compete with legacy media companies such as Disney and new-media challengers such as Netflix. Together, they control content from the CBS broadcast network, the CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and other outlets.

But for cord-cutters who still want to watch traditional cable channels, the merger will inevitably make TV more expensive. If CBS and Viacom combine, they’ll gain more leverage against live TV bundlers such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, and the result will be more homogenous packages at higher prices.

We’ve been here before

We already have one clear case study of what happens when two major media companies merge in the age of cord-cutting. In March 2018, Discovery Communications (now Discovery, Inc.) completed its acquisition of Scripps Networks, whose channels (including HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel) are some of the most popular on cable.

Before the merger, only two out of six live TV streaming services—DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue—offered Discovery channels. FuboTV, Hulu, and Sling TV only offered channels from Scripps, and YouTube TV didn’t have channels from either company.

Because of these lineup differences, cord-cutters had more control over their TV spending. If you wanted to subscribe to HGTV, you didn’t have to pay for a bundle that also included a half-dozen Discovery channels you’d never watch. You could also avoid both network groups entirely with YouTube TV, which focused more on news, sports, and broadcast channels.

After the acquisition, however, nearly every live TV service has made deals with Discovery, putting the network’s channels into their base packages. (The exception was AT&T, which pulled all Discovery-owned channels from its DirecTV Now lineup in March.) Incidentally, prices have gone up: