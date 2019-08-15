How Shake Shack’s director of brand communications got her job

For Kristyn Clark, director of brand communications at Shake Shack, there is no “typical day” at work. “I could be on the festival grounds at Coachella doing influencer meetups,” says Clark. “Or I could be doing a media day with our CEO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. It really varies, which I think is what keeps it exciting.”

The New York-native did PR work for several companies, including Gucci, Michael Kors, and SoulCycle before joining the fast-growing burger chain, where she’s worked for the past two and a half years. “I really lead the strategic and creative storytelling that drives the global positioning of our brand,” says Clark.

We caught up with her for Fast Company‘s “How I Got Here” series, to hear how her sister shaped her career, her experience getting her foot in the door of a new industry, and her best advice for someone going into PR.