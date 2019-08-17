How to help buy school supplies: 9 easy things you can do for kids and teachers in need

As summer draws to a close, many Americans may be looking to do some back-to-school shopping, even if they don’t have kids.

Thanks to the pathetic priorities of our state and federal governments, school teachers frequently have to spend their own small salaries on classroom supplies or basic amenities, like these Baltimore teachers hoping for fans to cool their spaces. It’s not just teachers struggling to make ends meet. Families across the country are trying to pay the bills while loading up on new three-ring binders, new No. 2 pencils, new college-ruled paper, and new protractors, to say nothing of graphing calculators.

There are a lot of big, unwieldy, anxiety-inducing problems facing the world right now, but sending a kid to school with a new backpack and sharp pencils to start the year off right is a lot easier to manage than solving global warming on your lunch break. Local schools and churches will frequently run back-to-school programs, but if you’re looking for something even easier, here are nine other ways to help this back-to-school season: