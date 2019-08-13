Kellogg’s Rice Krispies made sensory love notes to support kids with autism

As the school year gets underway, Rice Krispies is thinking about what notes parents may want to tuck into their kids’ lunch boxes. (Exhausted parents, on the other hand, may be counting down the days until they can foist lunch-making duties back on to the school cafeteria, no judgment.)

Last year, the Kellogg cereal brand teamed up with the National Federation of the Blind to create specialized “Love Notes” with phrases like “You’ve Got This” to “Love You Lots” written in braille for parents to share with children who are blind. It was a sweet, inclusive form of advertising message. Now Rice Krispies is continuing its mission with a new kind of love note, this one designed with children living with autism or on the autism spectrum in mind.

Since not every child communicates love through words, the cereal company partnered with Autism Speaks to create touch-and-feel sensory “Love Notes” so children can actually feel love and support as they transition back to school. The four “lightly reusable” stickers come in a range of supposedly calming colors and different textures, including fleece, faux fur, satin, and velour for sensory-focused kids to feel the love through a tactile experience.

“This cause is very dear to me as a mom of a child with autism,” Kris Bahner, senior vice president of global corporate affairs at Kellogg, said in a press release. “I know firsthand that love and emotions aren’t always easy for children on the spectrum to express and receive –but they need to feel it and share it as much as any other child.”