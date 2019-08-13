Trump’s China tariffs on electronics are now delayed until just before Christmas

The U.S. government has waived off tariffs on phones, laptops, and game consoles until December 15, essentially letting device-makers avoid price hikes during much of the holiday shopping season. A press release from the U.S. Trade Representative says the delay came in response to public comments and hearings and will also apply to “certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing.”

Device-makers were facing a potential 25% tariff on Chinese imports amid a trade war between Donald Trump’s administration and China. As the Verge notes, an earlier Wall Street Journal report claimed that this could increase iPhone prices by 10%. Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony had also requested an exemption for game consoles, claiming that they’d have to pass the higher prices onto customers. Meanwhile, several laptop makers have looked into moving some production outside of China.

The U.S. government still plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on a long list of products coming out of China, including food, appliances, electronics, and tools, but it is removing some products from the list “based on health, safety, national security and other factors.”