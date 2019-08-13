Here’s which junk food-eating Democrats won the Iowa State Fair, according to this hilarious video

The Democratic candidates took over the Iowa State Fair this past weekend for a dizzying blitz of stumping, handshakes, and deep-fried everything. The Iowa State Fair has long been a regular stop on the campaign trail as a means for the candidates to connect with everyday people and lay the groundwork for February’s Iowa caucus.

However, try as they might to prove “Hey, I too eat grease, fellow American!” politicians have a tortuous history with eating food in public. During her 2016 run, Hillary Clinton famously (and wisely) skipped a helping of New York City’s Junior’s Cheesecake, telling Stephen Colbert, “It’s awkward eating in front of the press because they can get a funny shot.”

Oh, that they can.

For this year’s Iowa State Fair, a Twitter user brilliantly paired Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” with the pained expressions of Cory Booker wincing his way through a fried dessert, Andrew Yang choking down a turkey leg, Kamala Harris grinning and bearing with a pork chop, and Bill de Blasio trying his best at a corn dog.