6 reasons cash-free retail stores are bad for consumers, according to the ACLU

While retailers like the smooth transactions and lower chance of theft, according to the ACLU and government entities, cash-free stores discriminate against the approximately one in 15 U.S. households (6.5%) that are “unbanked,” aka have no checking or savings account and no card with which to stock up on goods at Amazon Go. (Amazon, for its part, may be changing its cash-free tune, and Sweetgreen has promised to start accepting cash nationwide by the end of this year.)

If you’re not convinced that cash-free is problematic for many communities and bad for privacy for everyone, the ACLU has just published a blog post laying out a six-point hypothesis that would make any seventh-grade English teacher proud. The points include that cash-free stores are: