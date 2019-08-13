If you’re willing to drink this subpar beer, you might get free rent for a year 

The Molson Coors Brewing Company has announced it is willing to pay the rent of 13 people for a year if they start drinking its Keystone Light brand of beer. Never heard of Molson Coors or Keystone Light? Why do you think they’re having this contest?

Specifically, Molson Coors is looking to rope in young adults to their Keystone brand right as they come of drinking age, the company says in a blog post. Per Eric Wolfe, an associate brand manager for MillerCoors economy brands: “Our research shows that if consumers choose beer at age 21, they’re more likely to stick with beer throughout their lifetime.”

Molson Coors also knows that most 21-year-olds are broke, with Wolfe saying, “These consumers are craving financial stability, and we know from our research that housing expenses create a strain, eating up a large portion of their income. With our free rent program, we’re hoping to ease part of the burden to enable them to enjoy the fun things in life, like having a cold beer and celebrating with friends.”

Hence the free-rent sweepstakes. Anyone over the age of 21 can enter via Snapchat by snapping the code found on various Molson Coors displays, which will take them to a website where they can enter a codeword, such as “CHEERS,” found on those displays. Thirteen grand prize winners will each receive $12,000, which is what Molson Coors is saying a year’s worth of rent normally costs a young person.

So the lesson here is if you want free rent, get drinkin’! Just be careful, because you know what else can eat up a large amount of your money besides rent? Guzzling tons of beer.