Hong Kong International Airport cancels all departures for the second day in a row

Officials at Hong Kong International Airport have announced that they have canceled all departures from the airport for the second day in a row, reports Bloomberg . Today’s cancelations are once again due to hundreds of protesters staging a sit-in, this time at the departure halls, preventing checked-in passengers from reaching their planes.

"Stand with Hong Kong, stand with freedom" Hong Kong's airport canceled all remaining flights for a 2nd day, after pro-democracy protesters took over terminals. pic.twitter.com/p5o4LeZ7xj — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 13, 2019

Protests have been raging in the territory since June when a bill was presented that would allow China to extradite suspected criminals from Hong Kong to the mainland. Many saw the bill as a way for the Chinese government to more easily silence and punish political dissidents. After initial protests, the bill was suspended by Hong Kong’s chief executive. However, protesters want the bill officially withdrawn—which Hong Kong legislators have yet to do.

As a result, the protests have continued and become increasingly dangerous with reports of police using violent tactics on demonstrators. After one woman lost an eye to a rubber bullet fired by police on Sunday, protesters moved to Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. For now, arriving flights are still able to land at Hong Kong International Airport, though that may change if the protests grow or change location in the airport.