3 nonprofit rebrandings that show the power of design in amplifying a mission

One of the biggest challenges for small nonprofits is getting noticed. A great logo and snappy website can make organizations look more professional and help explain their work, attracting more donors and partners. But existing donors don’t really like to pay for that kind of stuff—even if it might eventually benefit everyone.

For that, you can blame the sector’s so-called Overhead Myth—a wrong-headed belief that limiting operating costs means groups can allocate money with more effectiveness to cause work. In reality, it just strangles their ability to expand and improve services with better backend support.

To help solve that, Wix, the website-building platform company, spent the summer teaching a mix of recent design school graduates and early and mid-career professionals some new tricks to revamp their portfolios. One of the major projects included partnering with several New York nonprofits in need of a digital facelift. The program included 40 participants from the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia.

“It’s three months of web design where we teach web design in a holistic manner,” says Vuong Tong, the head of Wix Playground, the company’s exhibition space in New York. That includes covering the basics around how to share editorial content and photography and smart layout, as well as how to deploy animation, illustrations, and motion graphics effectively. This summer’s class then practices those principles by revamping sites for 15 local nonprofits.

The overhauls included logo redesigns as part of larger rebranding and reorganization efforts. “We find that if you just revamp the logo, then the project sort of falls short on the lasting impact and the business needs that the nonprofit’s actually trying to solve,” Tong says. The goal is to think about what the site needs to accomplish first, pinpoint the personality or tone of how it will do that, and then create something iconic that matches those efforts.

Here’s a look at three of the overhauls with substantial logo changes:

FLEX

Flex is a nonprofit that offers free dance and mentoring sessions to kids in detention centers and foster care programs. Its goal is to help them find a positive outlet for emotional expression and to promote creativity while building self-esteem. The initial logo was just the group’s name written in relaxed capital letters. It didn’t telegraph much about the program—a problem that was complicated because the website’s landing page started out with a vague picture of a man doing some sort of theatrical performance near a menu that was stuffed with options: an online journal, galley, and testimonials, none of which transmitted the central mission.