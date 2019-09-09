More of the best designed products of 2019

advertisement
By Suzanne LaBarre

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here.

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Radio Flyer]

3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon With Canopy
Radio Flyer

[Photo: Akihiro Yoshida/Nendo]

Air Lids
Nendo, Daikin

[Photo: Converse]

All Star Pro BB
Converse

[Photo: Casper]

Casper Glow
Casper

[Photo: Target]

Cat & Jack outerwear
Target

[Photo: Fuseproject]

Deep Blue Bag
Fuseproject

[Photo: Ele.me]

Edible chopsticks
Eleme

[Photo: Barber & Osgerby]

Flos Bellhop Collection
Barber & Osgerby

[Photo: Floyd]

Floyd Sofa
Floyd

[Photo: Ikea]

Fyrtur blinds
Ikea

[Photo: Google]

Google Home Hub
Google

[Photo: BioLite]

HeadLamp 330
BioLite

[Photo: Magic Leap]

Magic Leap One
Magic Leap

[Photo: Nike]

Nike National Team Kits
Nike

[Photo: Palette Archives]

Palette Archives
Palette Archives

[Photo: Target]

Pillowfort sensory-friendly collection
Target

[Photo: Samsung]

Samsung Space Monitor
Samsung

[Photo: CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati]

Scribit Robot
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, Scribit

[Photo: Akihiro Yoshida/Nendo]

Skeleton cutlery
Nendo, Valerie Objects

[Photo: Frolic Studio]

Smartians
Frolic Studio

[Photo: Breville]

The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
Breville

[Photo: Enlisted Design]

Spansive
Enlisted Design

[Photo: Branch Creative]

Stagg EKG
Branch Creative

[Photo: Stasher]

Stand-Up Stasher
Stasher

[Photo: Takt]

T01 Cross Chair
PearsonLloyd, Takt

[Photo: Tarform]

Tarform Motorcycle
Tarform

[Photo: Time Timer]

Time Timer Max
Time Timer

[Photo: Reform]

Up Collection
Reform

[Photo: Wahoo Fitness]

Wahoo Indoor Cycling Ecosystem
Wahoo Fitness

[Photo: Yeti]

Yeti Tundra Haul
Yeti

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

