More of the best designed products of 2019

Honorable Mentions
3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon With Canopy
Radio Flyer
Air Lids
Nendo, Daikin
All Star Pro BB
Converse
Casper Glow
Casper
Cat & Jack outerwear
Target
Deep Blue Bag
Fuseproject
Edible chopsticks
Eleme
Flos Bellhop Collection
Barber & Osgerby
Floyd Sofa
Floyd
Fyrtur blinds
Ikea
Google Home Hub
Google
HeadLamp 330
BioLite
Magic Leap One
Magic Leap
Palette Archives
Palette Archives
Pillowfort sensory-friendly collection
Target
Samsung Space Monitor
Samsung
Scribit Robot
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, Scribit
Skeleton cutlery
Nendo, Valerie Objects
Smartians
Frolic Studio
The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
Breville
Spansive
Enlisted Design
Stagg EKG
Branch Creative
Stand-Up Stasher
Stasher
T01 Cross Chair
PearsonLloyd, Takt
Tarform Motorcycle
Tarform
Time Timer Max
Time Timer
Up Collection
Reform
Wahoo Indoor Cycling Ecosystem
Wahoo Fitness
Yeti Tundra Haul
Yeti
