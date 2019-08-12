Carnival Cruise Line earns its worst-ever CDC inspection score with the Fantasy ship

Carnival Cruise Line’s Fantasy ship just failed its most recent surprise inspection in grand style, earning a dismal grade of 77 out of 100. While that would be a C+ in middle school, in the cruise world, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducts two surprise investigations a year, anything lower than 86 is a fail. According to Fox News , it’s the lowest score in the liner’s history.

On the Fantasy, CDC inspectors found brown water discharged from two shower hoses in the medical center of all places, while a crew member confirmed that shower water was also brown on occasion. The health inspectors also found soiled cutlery mingling with the “clean” cutlery, a bagel buffet that flies seemed to think was for them, missing sneeze guards, overly warm half-and-half, and a pool coated in a film of indeterminate origin, according to the inspection report.

“The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety,” a spokesperson for Carnival said in an email to Fast Company. “We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff, and asked USPH for a reinspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards.”

The company says it has already submitted a corrective action statement to the CDC.

While Carnival’s Fantasy had the lowest score, it wasn’t the only cruise liner to fail its surprise inspection. Other ships that failed were the MS Grand Classica from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines (81) and Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas (82), the Miami Herald reports.

The news comes in the wake of Carnival agreeing to pay a $20 million fine and undergo increased monitoring over its environmental violations, which include dumping sewage and plastic waste directly into the ocean, as well as leaking gas, dirty water, and oily discharge.