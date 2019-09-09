See the 22 Innovation By Design award winners that are reshaping our world

Every year, Fast Company’s Innovation By Design Awards honor the best design in business, from products to buildings to UX. This year, we received more than 4,300 entries—a record—and the 22 winners and 483 honorees, selected by a roster of experts from across the design world, represent the best work from an immensely competitive group.

Together, they paint a picture of design as an agent for positive change in an uncertain world, from a project that makes books more accessible to shoes that can be indefinitely recycled. See the 22 winners below, and click through the links to browse all of the honorees from each category. We’re honored to recognize this work as the best of the best, and hope it inspires you as it does us. Read more coverage of the winning designs here. Design Company of the Year Nike

An athletic-wear company that has expertly merged its digital and physical retail to create experiences customers love. See all of the honorees in Design Company of the Year here. Apps and Games Insta Novels

New York Public Library, Mother

A new format for presenting literature in the social media age, with eye-catching, clickable Instagram Story versions of classic books. See all of the honorees in Apps and Games here.

Data Design NAE Cities Index

New American Economy

An interactive website that ranks how the 100 largest American cities welcome immigrants. See all of the honorees in Data Design here. Experimental After Ancient Sunlight

Charlotte McCurdy

A carbon-negative, algae-based plastic raincoat. See all of the honorees in Experimental here. Fashion and Beauty Futurecraft Loop

Adidas

A 100% recyclable performance running shoe made of upcycled marine plastic waste. See all of the honorees in Fashion and Beauty here.

General Excellence Roo

Planned Parenthood, Work & Co

A discreet and easy-to-use AI chatbot app designed to answer teens’ (or anyone’s) sex education questions anonymously, 24/7. See all of the honorees in General Excellence here. Graphic Design Atkinson Hyperlegible

Braille Institute, Applied Design Works

A typeface designed to increase legibility for people with low vision. See all of the honorees in Graphic Design here. Health MedModular

EIR Healthcare

A factory-made, prefabricated “hospital room in a box” that can be set up individually, in stacks, or inside existing structures. See all of the honorees in Health here.

Learning Kupu

Spark, Te Aka Māori Dictionary, Google

An app that translates photographs of English words into te reo Māori, an endangered indigenous language. See all of the honorees in Learning here. Mobility Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit

Bridgeable, MTA New York City Transit

A comprehensive plan to fix New York City’s aging subway system, transform the MTA’s organizational structure, and make transit more accessible to people with disabilities. See all of the honorees in Mobility here. Products Xbox Adaptive Controller

Microsoft

A customizable game controller designed for users with limited mobility. See all of the honorees in Products here.

Retail Environments Nike House of Innovation—NYC and Shanghai

Nike

A store experience that combines online and offline shopping, allowing customers to check out through the Nike app or scan mannequins and instantly order outfits. See all of the honorees in Retail Environments here. Social Good The Water Box

501CThree, Trinity Baptist Church

A mobile filtration unit designed in Flint, Michigan, that plugs into the public water system and pumps out safe, lead- and contaminant-free drinking water. See all of the honorees in Social Good here. Spaces, Places, and Cities Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park

SWA/Balsley, Weiss/Manfredi

A public park built on a former contaminated rail site that’s designed to nurture local ecology while withstanding rising sea levels and increased coastal flooding. See all of the honorees in Spaces, Places, and Cities here.

Students RED: Residue Enabled Design

Kevin Rouff, Luis Paco Bockelmann, Guillermo Whittembury, Joris Olde Rikkert, Imperial College London

A project that explores turning “red mud,” a waste product of aluminum manufacturing, into a building material and beautiful ceramics. See all of the honorees in Students here. Timeless Design Nike Air

Nike

A simple bubble on the side of a shoe that provides cushioning, which revolutionized sneaker design and cemented Nike’s identity as an innovation leader. See all of the honorees in Timeless Design here. User Experience CupClub

CupClub

A reusable takeaway-cup service for universities, airports, and other campuses that makes eliminating throwaway plastic easy for both food services and customers. See all of the honorees in User Experience here.

