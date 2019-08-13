5 of the biggest myths about 3D printing

The first conviction for 3D printing a firearm was recently reported in London, not long after 3D printed masks were used to trick face recognition . Should we be afraid?

3D printing refers to a range of digital fabrication processes that build objects directly from computer models, without expensive tooling, in layers of material. Although 3D printing processes vary widely, including melting metal powder with lasers or hardening liquid plastic “ink” with ultraviolet light, most people tend to think of 3D printing desktop machines that melt spools of plastic. Since these are often built or designed by enthusiasts, they are very affordable, with some models costing under $250.

3D printing is not without its problems. But we research the realities of 3D printer usage by businesses and consumers and so can dispel some common fears around 3D printing.

1. Everyone will print firearms

Designs for a “gun” that could be produced on a desktop 3D printer were first shared on the internet around 2013. While this may have been a powerful political statement, a single conviction and no reported injuries in six years suggests the threat is limited. Indeed, most experts believe 3D printed guns may be more dangerous to their users than anyone else. As one 3D printing user we interviewed said: “I’m never going to fire a 3D printed gun. With the amount of prints that go wrong, you would have to be a much braver man than I am.”

While it may be possible to print something that looks like a gun, it is likely to need metal components. And ammunition. Not everything can–or should–be 3D printed.

2. It will destroy the environment

Some people worry that making it easy to produce plastic objects will lead to environmental problems due to the ease of printing new products.

The counter argument is that printing massively reduces waste, compared to traditional “subtractive” manufacturing (cutting, drilling, etc). Also, materials may be biodegradable. For example, plant-based materials can be used to turn food waste into filament for 3D printers. 3D printing offers potential ways of using recycled plastics. And projects such as restoring marine habitats by 3D printing coral reef show how environmental sustainability can be supported by 3D printing.