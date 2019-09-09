7 things you must to do turn your internship into a full-time tech job

Everything from food to finance to transportation will be–and already are–impacted by technology. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that all computer-related occupations will increase by 12% in the next decade, with the market demand for some disciplines like data science growing faster than others.

And there’s no shortage of people vying for those jobs. Many of the biggest tech companies receive hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of résumés a year. So it’s a challenge to stand out from the pack, especially when you’re just starting out. How do you make a compelling case for an offer with little to no on-the-job experience?

Assess yourself

Before sending out a stack of résumés, take some time to weigh what you’re hoping to gain from your first professional work experience. For some people, it’s craft experience. For others, it’s all about the network they want to build, or testing the waters of a given industry or geography. No matter your motivation, think through what is driving you, and rank your opportunities in order of importance.

Having a clear sense of why you’d like to join a company is important when meeting with recruiters, as it demonstrates your focus areas as well as the unique contributions you can make to the company.

Immerse yourself

Transitioning from classroom to corporate is a big change, and interns can often feel overwhelmed during this process. Combine that with the fact that the culture of the tech industry (especially in Silicon Valley) is notorious for its nontraditional, laid-back-looking environment, and it’s easy to see how some folks get lost and slip through the cracks. However, don’t get too distracted by the hoodies and ping-pong tables.

Just like a VC who’s concerned with maximizing their “deal flow,” you should focus on maximizing your “learning flow” by getting access to interesting projects and experiences. For example, ensure that you are gaining hands-on experience by applying your academic learning in a real-world setting. If you want to be a software engineer, for instance, make sure you’re actually coding.

Additionally, don’t limit yourself to whatever learning your company is offering to interns alone. Chances are, there are a plethora of potential learning opportunities for employees at the company. At Intuit, we offer unstructured time, where employees can use a percentage of work hours to build a passion project or learn a new skill, which can be a great way to expand your skill set.