Apple TV+ drops the first teaser for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s Very Serious Drama ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for its upcoming series The Morning Show, and while there isn’t much to glean by way of actual scenes, snippets of dialogue are dripping with the kind of Very Serious Drama that screams “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION!”

I am a journalist! I can feel when the world needs me.

I feel that people are screaming for an honest conversation.

I can guarantee that you are underestimating me.

I think they want to trust that the person that is telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.



Oh, the drama.



Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell, The Morning Show offers a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional morning show, à la Good Morning America or the Today show. Judging from the tone of the trailer, The Morning Show seems to be the daytime answer to HBO’s 2012 series The Newsroom, blending the powder-keg environment of a highly competitive, multi-million-dollar industry with journalistic ethics and expectations in divisive times.