Five things you must not do during your internship if you ever want a real job

This story is part of Fast Company’s editorial package “The Intern Economy.” In the spirit of back to school and new opportunities to learn beyond the classroom, we’ve collected the personal stories of interns and managers to reveal what this step on the first rung of the career ladder means for the future of work. Click here to read all the stories in the series.

Your summer internship is ending, and your mission is to turn it into a real job. You are nervous, you don’t want to be rejected, and you don’t know where to start.

To begin, make sure you’ve told your supervisor that you are interested in a job at the company. It’s also imperative that you ask that person for advice on how to get jobs at their specific company. So many interns ask for advice but forget to write it down, consider it, and put it into action. Make sure you take the time to follow the directions your supervisor provides on how to turn the internship into the job.

But before you even get to that stage, you need to pay careful attention to what you should not do at your internship to ensure you make a good impression.

Don’t be unreliable

You have to show up, not ask to leave early, and never be late. Just be that consistent face in the office where no one has to think about it—or ask “where’s ____?” Remember, showing up is half the battle.

Don’t be “too busy” for the internship

We all have personal lives, weddings to attend, and vacations lined up (or at least we hope to). Don’t disappear for days at a time during your internship. If you are never in the office, you won’t get the learning experience you signed up for, and the company won’t have an opportunity to teach you or connect with you. Try to limit your requests to take time off to no more than five business days (and less is better).

Don’t roll your eyes when given certain tasks

Some tasks are fun—some tasks are boring—welcome to the real world. Look for the learning objective behind each task and what you can really take from it.