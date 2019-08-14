Talent quandary: To promote from within, or hire externally?

Editor’s note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, the former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How much do you promote from within?

—CEO of an early-stage tech company

Dear Founder,

The answer to this comes down to math. If you have 20 people today and you think you need 100 people in a year, you can’t simply promote your way there. Of course, you can’t just hire your way there either, as there are cultural implications—you will need to carefully work to integrate them.

It’s not an “either, or.” It’s an “and.” You will need to promote people from within your organization and you will need to hire externally. It’s important that you communicate this. People need to know that you have their backs, and as they do good things you will make sure that they are rewarded with good opportunities. They also need to understand that you will have to look externally as well and that everyone must make these new people feel welcome.

Employees like to know that opportunities for promotion will be going to internal people first, but that’s not necessarily the best strategy for the company. Leaders have to chase what’s best for the entity. And what’s best for the entity is finding the best people for the task at hand.