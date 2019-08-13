Snap’s redesigned Spectacles are here—and it doesn’t care if you buy them

You’re tapping through your friends’ Snapchat stories, and suddenly you see something unexpected: Unlike the standard selfies with dancing butterflies or mouse ears, you see a video of your friend biking down the beach while an animated phoenix darts around in front of them, with glittery particles rushing toward you.

This is more than your typical face filter, which maps cute features and animations to your facial features and have been around since 2015. The phoenix, while clearly not real, looks like it’s actually at the beach with your friend. Unlike an animated sticker, where the phoenix might fly around without regard to its backdrop, the bird’s motions and the dazzling particles it emits are all contextual, getting larger as they get closer to the camera.

The phoenix’s magic trick is only possible through Snap’s new Spectacles 3, for which Snap is opening pre-orders today. Unlike previous versions, the Spectacles 3 have two cameras—one on each side of the wearer’s face. By putting another camera on its video-recording glasses, Snap’s engineers are able to calculate the distance between the wearer and the objects that they’re looking at, creating what Snap calls a “depth map.” Then, when users go to upload their Spectacles content to Snapchat, they can add a whole series of new effects that take advantage of this newfound understanding of the physical world.

It’s a new approach to Spectacles, distinct from Snap’s first foray into hardware back in 2016. The first Spectacles were brightly colored glasses that had a single embedded camera, enabling users to take 10-second clips of their lives, from their point of view. But while Spectacles seemed like they could be a breakthrough product for the company, which IPO’d just months after their launch, neither the first launch of Spectacles nor the second iteration in 2018 managed to convince millions to put cameras on their faces.

Perhaps that’s why for Spectacles 3, the company is keeping its expectations low. “We’re putting it out there with the goal of learning about some critical things,” a Snap spokesperson said. “We’re not trying to sell a billion of these.”

Instead, Snap is thinking of the new Spectacles as a test run in the company’s push to bring augmented reality to the masses—a trajectory the company began with its popular face filters. By putting another camera on Spectacles 3, Snap opens up a new realm of AR effects that users can add to their videos and images. It’s not just phoenixes; users can also add colorful filters that morph throughout a video based on how far away objects are in the shot and animated hearts that float around a video but burst when they come into contact with a real-world object. Snap is also opening up the depth map’s features to content creators, enabling to make their own AR filters through its DIY filter maker, Lens Studio.

It’s also priced for a limited audience. At $380 for a pair, Snap isn’t going after the casual consumer (previous versions cost $150 and $200). The Spectacles 3 are deliberately designed for early adopters who want to get their hands on the latest filters—and who can help Snap test out this step forward toward its vision of augmented reality. On top of applying AR filters to Spectacles videos, content creators will also be able to upload content straight to YouTube VR, making Spectacles a tool for creating three-dimensional video. Viewers can use a mobile VR headset to feel like they’re immersed in this type of video. Even photos taken with Spectacles 3 will have an added bonus: By stringing together the images from the left and right cameras, they’ll be instantly GIFable, in a single shot.