How to get people to say ‘yes’ to an important meeting

Our careers are built on getting meetings with the right people. A job interview, a meeting with a recruiter, a discussion with your boss, or a first encounter with a client—all these can propel you forward in your profession.

But getting that key meeting can be a challenge. People are seriously busy, and their knee-jerk response to your request often can be “Can it wait?” or “We’re not interviewing right now” or, more likely, just silence.

If you’ve had that happen, you know how frustrating it can be to get turned down or completely ignored. Here are five key things you can do to pitch your request for a meeting and ensure the best outcome for your career.

1. Sound worthy of their time

Often when we ask for someone else’s time, we may feel like we’re imposing, so we soften our language. The result can sound weak and self-effacing. For example, we might write in an email, “I’d be so grateful if we could meet,” or leave a voice mail saying “I’m wondering if you could take time out of your busy schedule to see me.” Or the request might begin: “I hate to bother you, but . . .”

Sure, you want to sound respectful, but you don’t have to sound apologetic. Instead, sound confident by being direct. Use language like “I’d like a meeting with you,” or “There is something I’d like to discuss with you,” or “I have an opportunity I’d like your views on.” This will set a good tone for your request.

2. Get to your point

No matter how you reach out, be sure to let the other person in on why you want the meeting. This is key: No one is likely to spend time with you unless you tell them in advance why.

Your “why” statement can be “I’ve heard about a job opportunity in your company, and I’d like your advice on whether this would be a good fit for me.” Or “I’m searching for my next position in advertising, and I’m sure you as a top recruiter will know of opportunities in various firms.” Or (to your boss) “I’d like to discuss what you envision as my next career goal.”