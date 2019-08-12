Hong Kong International Airport cancels all flights due to anti-government protests

Hong Kong International Airport has taken the extraordinary step of canceling all flights at the airport after thousands of anti-government protesters occupied the airport for the fourth day, reports the BBC .

"No rioters, only tyranny!" Hong Kong's airport canceled all flights after thousands of peaceful pro-democracy protesters took over its main terminal for a 4th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/ANas8264tH — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 12, 2019

Airport officials said the protests “seriously disrupted” operations at the airport. Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said in a statement on Monday that they were canceling all flights that were not yet checked in. The BBC says that more than 160 flights scheduled to leave after 4 p.m. local time have now been canceled. Flights currently in route to the airport will be allowed to land, however, arrivals that have not yet departed their origin have been canceled.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority has announced that all flights out of Hong Kong will be cancelled for the rest of Monday owing to a large number of protesters at the airport. https://t.co/kU3X5224Y6 #HongKong #antiELAB #antiELABhk #China @hongkongfp @krislc pic.twitter.com/nkRVzTTQV4 — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) August 12, 2019

The protests in Hong Kong International Airport follow months of protests in the region over an extradition bill that was introduced in June that would see suspected criminals be sent to mainland China for trial. Protesters and activists feared this would allow Beijing to more easily punish and silence political dissidents. On Sunday afternoon police used rubber bullets on protesters in other areas of the city. Some protesters at the airport have been seen wearing bandages over their eyes in response to images of a female protester bleeding from the eye after reportedly being shot by police.