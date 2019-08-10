Jeffrey Epstein dead: Here’s what we know so far

Jeffery Epstein, the disgraced financier who stood accused of child sex trafficking, was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning, officials confirmed to numerous news outlets. Here’s what we know so far:
- Epstein’s body was found on Saturday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, the New York Times reports.
- Media outlets are reporting the death as an apparent suicide by hanging. Epstein, 66, was found semiconscious in July in what was reported as an attempted suicide. However, it was not immediately known if he was on suicide watch at the time of his death. (NBC News, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reports that he was not.)
- A judge denied Epstein bail in mid-July after deeming him an “extraordinary” flight risk.
- Just yesterday, a trove of previously sealed documents were made public by a federal appeals court, revealing stunning new details about Epstein’s alleged sex crimes and his inner circle of enablers. The documents were part of a deposition from a woman who claims Epstein kept her as a “sex slave.”
- Reports of Epstein’s death immediately raised eyebrows on social media, sparking wild speculation about how a high-profile person and known suicide risk could take his own life in prison. Even those who normally wouldn’t traffic in conspiracy theories conceded that the details were difficult to process. However, some cautioned not draw reckless conclusions—at this point, there are still too many unknowns.
This story is developing…