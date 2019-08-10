This is what job seekers think about CEOs who take a stand on social issues

Chief executives around the globe have become increasingly vocal about social and political issues. In the U.S., many have criticized Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, including the bosses of Apple , Google , Starbucks , and other major corporations.

But what impact does this have on job seekers? Although we know that graduates and others are attracted to companies with sound reputations and a positive ethical record, we know little about how people respond when individual CEOs take a stand on political issues.

Our research with job seekers in the U.S. suggests that a CEO’s stance does have an impact—and in a surprising way. We found that people are more than 20% likely to want to work for a company where the CEO takes a humanistic stance on a political issue unrelated to their business. This effect is true regardless of the job seeker’s age, education, gender, or political orientation. And interestingly, the job seeker does not need to agree with the CEO’s views.

On an issue such as gun control, for example, people are much more likely to want to work for a company when the CEO stands up for greater gun control, regardless of whether the job seekers themselves support that stance. We see the same effect for other issues such as same-sex marriage and immigration. Employees want their CEOs to take the more liberal, humanistic stand—whatever their own position might be.

It’s not the case, however, that all activism will appeal to prospective employees. CEOs need to demonstrate the “right” principles.

Our findings show that the positive effect of CEO activism disappears if the CEO becomes politically active to oppose humanistic values, such as when leaders speak up against same-sex marriage. People are more likely to want to work for a company with a CEO who takes no stand whatsoever than one where he or she comes out against such issues.

What explains these findings? We believe it is because potential employees view the political stance of the CEO as a signal of how employees will be treated at the company.