Mountain Dew insulted Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and its cool apology won it 300,000 fans for life

In the grand scheme of things, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula isn’t very big. The jagged, 26,000-square-mile jut of land—mostly wild—separating Lake Superior and Lake Michigan is rarely a priority for any global brand. But last month, Bugsy Sailor, who runs the Upper Peninsula Twitter handle, called out Mountain Dew for mistakenly making the UP a part of Wisconsin in its “Dewnited States” campaign launched in June.

Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019

The UP is obviously colored in the green and white of Wisconsin, not the red of Michigan in the graphic.

Getting called out this way made PepsiCo, Mountain Dew’s parent company, sit up and pay attention. It could have responded in a number of ways, but the brand quickly decided not only to take Sailor up on his triple dog dare to create special-edition UP labels, but Dew also decided to launch them at an event at Sailor’s Upper Peninsula Supply Co. store in Marquette on Sunday.

Then on Monday, the brand set up camp at the Upper Peninsula State Fair to atone for its geographical sins by giving some of the fair’s 90,000 attendees the chance to dunk Dew employees into a dunk tank, while giving away thousands of free products and swag.

Why all the effort for a northern outpost of barely more than 300,000 people? Mountain Dew VP of marketing Nicole Portwood says it comes down to an approach to fan and customer engagement that revolves around the idea that every single one matters. “They’re the ones buying your product, and those individual decisions to buy your product in aggregate is what determines whether your brand grows or fails,” says Portwood. “In our social media world, even the smallest spark can start a raging forest fire. You have to treat it very seriously.”

Every piece of marketing you see from a major brand is a result of countless meetings, along with a pile of logistics in terms of the media buy, scheduling, and all the other ways the advertising sausage is made. That was all thrown out the window when the UP error was called out.