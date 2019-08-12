4 reasons why it pays to get better at small talk

There are plenty of reasons to hate small talk. First and foremost, it’s generally pretty boring. Discussing your weekend plans, the recent rain, or who won last night’s game hardly seem to inspire meaningful connection.

Then there’s the fact that for less outgoing folks, making small talk can be stressful—just another social interaction they’d prefer to avoid. Finally, we are all so busy these days that there is a real premium on efficiency. Productivity advice often focuses on how to stay on task and get work done—the exact opposite of idly chatting around the microwave.

When you think about all these downsides, small talk seems like it ought to be eliminated. But casual conversation—whether at the start of a company-wide meeting, with fellow parents at a school event, or when you’re waiting in line at the airport—serves a real social purpose. These are four reasons to up your small talk game:

Cooperation

Human beings have dominated planet Earth because of our ability to cooperate with each other. Cooperation happens because people feel like they are part of a team, and not because of a set of boxes on an org chart. You are not going to feel highly motivated to help out other people because you sit in the same area of the building, or because a supervisor told you that you had to.

It is your social connection to others that greases the gears of cooperation. Small talk is a significant part of creating that social connection. When you have brief conversations about topics outside of the work that you’re doing, you solidify the bond with another person in a way that makes more goal-directed conversations and requests flow smoothly.

Common ground

In order to communicate effectively with other people, you have to know what they know and what they don’t. Almost every sentence you speak involves both given information and new information. The given information refers to something that you and your conversation partner are both aware of. The new information is something that the speaker knows but the hearer does not. Saying “Sandra got a promotion yesterday” presumes that the hearer knows who Sandra is (and what a promotion is) but not that Sandra just got a promotion.

In order to have conversations like this effectively, you have to be able to estimate the common ground you share with a conversation partner. That common ground is the knowledge that both of you are likely to share. Part of the way that you establish what you know in common is by recognizing common interests, common group membership, and people you know in common.