Discord now has a private alternative to Twitch game streaming

The video game chat service Discord is putting out a new way to live-stream games for other people to watch, but it’s a lot more intimate than broadcasting on Twitch or YouTube. The new “Go Live” feature lets users play games for an audience of up to 10 people, with Discord promising no lag between the player and the viewers. The idea is to replicate the old childhood experience of taking turns playing games in someone’s living room but over the internet.

While Discord has offered small-group game streaming for a couple years already, the new version doesn’t require users to be friends beforehand. Players can instead start a live session with one click from any Discord server, and anyone who’s on that server can jump in as long as there’s room. Subscribers to Discord’s Nitro service can also stream at up to 4K resolution.

Discord says it’ll start rolling out the feature on August 15.