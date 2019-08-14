Exclusive: See 300 items Target is rereleasing from its designer collaborations

I remember when the Lilly Pulitzer x Target dropped in 2015. I showed up on Friday morning a few minutes before the store opened to see if I could pick up a colorful summer dress or maybe some starfish earrings. But it was too late. There was a line winding around the store. When the doors open, women stampeded in, grabbing whatever they could get their hands on, whatever the size. By the time I got in, the racks were barren. The floor was littered with hangers.

I might have better luck this time around. On September 14, the 20th anniversary of its first designer collaboration with architect Michael Graves, Target will release nearly 300 of the most iconic items from 20 of its most popular designer partnerships. These items will include clothes, accessories, home decor, and kitchen items, with prices ranging from $7 to $160. The items will be available on Target.com as well as in stores, although the items on sale will vary by location. And Target is already anticipating the swarms of excited guests storming in: It has already made it clear that customers may only purchase five items per size and color. The company will also release a coffee table book and documentary that will chronicle this long history of collaborations.

Over the last 20 years, Target has partnered with more than 175 designers as part of its broader mission to make good design available at affordable price points. The company has a knack for picking the hottest designers of the moment, from Anna Sui to Rodarte to Marimekko to Altuzarra. Target’s genius was giving these designers a channel to make their products available to a wider market without diluting their brand. And for these designers’ fans, these collaborations were a chance to get their hands on products they would not otherwise be able to afford.

Click through the images to get a first glimpse at the products Target will release in this limited-edition collection.